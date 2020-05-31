SCOTT, HORACE A. (SCOTTY)
93, of Sebastian, Florida, and North Kingstown, formerly of Cumberland, died Monday, May 25, Memorial Day, at home. He was the beloved husband of the late Cecelia (Izbicki) Scott. They were happily married for 63 years.
Born in East Providence, a son of the late Charles S. and Margaret (Ellis) Scott. He enlisted in the Navy on his 18th birthday and served in the Asian Pacific During World War II as an aviation machinists mate and aerial gunner after which he was honorably discharged.
Mr. Scott was an airline captain for Eastern Airlines for 30 years until retiring in 1984.
He loved to race motorcycles in his younger days. There was nothing he could not fix and he would always happily fix anything for others. He was the ultimate family man and nothing was more important to him than spending time with his family. His good humor, and generosity of spirit made him a joy to be around. He was loved and respected by all who knew him.
Cecelia was the love of his life and the family is at peace knowing they are together again.
He is survived by one daughter, Sandra Dean, and her husband Bradford, of Cumberland; one son, Glenn A. Scott, and his wife Sandy, of North Kingstown; one sister, Evelyn Anderson of Coventry; four grandchildren, Bradford Dean (Theresa), Rebecca Dean Baril (Luke), Glenn A. Scott, Jr. (Liv), and Ryan Scott; and five great grandchildren, Bradford Dean, Hailey Baril, Kelsey Dean, Ryan Baril and Sven Scott. He was the brother of the late Lillian Welchman.
His funeral will be private. Burial, with military honors, will be in Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to Operation Stand Down Rhode Island, 1010 Hartford Ave # 1, Johnston, R.I. 02919 would be appreciated. For online guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 31, 2020.