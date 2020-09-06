SWEET, Howard "Howie" A.
94, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Howard E. and Margaret V. (Toher) Sweet.
Howard was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War and went on to work as a machinist for many years until his retirement. He was also an avid fisherman and a longtime member of both the RI Saltwater Anglers Association and the Bristol County Striper Club, where he won numerous awards for most striped bass caught. He enjoyed watching various sports, especially football, and was a New England Patriots fan. In his younger days, Howie served as a volunteer firefighter for the Seekonk Fire Department.
He was a devoted and loving father, brother, uncle, and friend who will be lovingly remembered for his great sense of humor, and by those whose lives he touched over the past ninety-four years.
Howard leaves a daughter, Deirdre M. Holland and her husband, Daniel, of Attleboro; a brother-in-law, James Perreault of Naples, FL; seven nieces and a nephew. He was the brother of the late Jean Larrabee and Barbara Perreault.
Howard's services and interment with Military Honors will be private. Flowers and visitation are respectfully omitted. Memorial gifts to a charity of your choice
would be appreciated. Arrangements are entrusted to William W. Tripp Funeral Home, Pawtucket. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com