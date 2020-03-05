Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Riverside Covenant Church
165 Rounds Ave.
Riverside , RI
Howard E. Brooks


1934 - 2020
Howard E. Brooks Obituary
Brooks , Howard E
85 passed away on March 3rd after a long battle with cancer. Born in Montebello Ca. and now living with his wife Ellen Brooks in Riverside RI. He graduated at the University of La Verne and worked as a probation officer for 30 years. Howard leaves 2 children, 4 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, 1 sister, and 1 brother.
Howard's celebration of life will be on April 18th 11am at Riverside Covenant Church 165 Rounds Ave. Riverside RI. 02915. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory can be made to Riverside Covenant Church 165 Rounds Ave. Riverside RI. 02915.
Published in The Providence Journal from Mar. 5 to Apr. 12, 2020
