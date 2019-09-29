The Providence Journal Obituaries
MATTHEWS, JR., HOWARD "HOWIE" E.
74, of North Kingstown passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at South County Hospital in South Kingstown, RI. He was the loving husband of the late Penelope "Penny" (Seavey) Matthews for 50 years until her passing in March of 2018. Born on September 23, 1944 in Long Island, NY the son of the late Howard Edward and Claire (Kiesel) Matthews.
He was a graduate of University of Rhode Island and after some years in his former career, opened his own business. He and his wife owned and operated The Wood Loft - in North Kingstown for 34 years retiring in 2011. Howard was also a Freemason and was a member of Mt. Vernon Lodge #4 F & A.M. in North Kingstown, RI.
He is survived by two children: Allison " Sunny" Almeida and her husband Jim Almeida of Wesley Chapel, FL and Evan Matthews and his wife Kristin Walcott-Matthews of Cranston, RI; two grandchildren: Katherine and Alexander Matthews and his beloved labradoodle Licorice. He is predeceased by his sister Cheryl (Matthews) Diggs.
A remembrance gathering will take place at a later date. Information and condolences at carpenterjenks.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to your favorite animal charity. Remembrances may be shared at carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 29, 2019
