|
|
GOLDBLATT, HOWARD F.
89, died Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center. He was the beloved husband of the late Lenore (Kaufman) Goldblatt. A lifelong resident of Providence, he was a son of the late Carl and Belle (Frank) Goldblatt. He was a manager for Tru-Kay Manufacturing and worked for Admiral Packaging for over 25 years. Howard was a graduate of Hope High School.
Devoted father of Linda Breslin and her husband, Jim, of Providence and Meryl Rose and her husband, Bob, of Alpharetta, GA. Dear brother of the late Muriel Judd, Burton Goldblatt and Arlene Schwartz . Loving grandfather of Gary, David, Lisa, Lauren, Ocean, Sarah, Forrest and the late Sarah Whited. Cherished great grandfather of Cameron, Joe, Lydia and Logan Sarah.
Graveside services will be held Monday, December 30th at 11:00 a.m. in Swan Point Cemetery, 585 Blackstone Blvd., Providence. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the . Shiva will be observed at 39 Overhill Road, Providence on Monday 6-8 p.m. For online condolences, please visit ShalomMemorialChapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 29, 2019