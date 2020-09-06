GREENHALGH, HOWARD F.
95, passed away Wednesday, September 3, at Fatima Hospital in North Providence. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late George and Edith (Cutler) Greenhalgh. He was the husband for 44 years of the late Helen (Troendle) Greenhalgh.
He was the beloved father of Mary (husband, Mike Firth) of Doylestown, PA and Susan (husband, Dave Strang) of Holliston, MA, and devoted grandfather of Matt and Erin Firth, and Ellen and Tim Strang. He is also survived by his sisters Carolyn Bertherman, Ann Tucker, and Doris VanNatta, along with many nieces and nephews.
Howard was a resident of the Village at Waterman Lake in Greenville, and had previously lived in Pawtucket for most of his life where he was a member of Darlington Congregational Church. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II, and a graduate of Brown University. He worked as an administrator for the RI Board of Elections for 34 years before retiring in 1986.
Howard, known as "Poppy" to his grandkids, drew comfort from his strong faith. His hobbies included reading, golf, crossword puzzles, and ice hockey, the last of which he continued playing into his 70s. As a spectator, he was a devoted fan of all things Boston – Bruins, Patriots, Red Sox. He loved chocolate, ice cream, and working with numbers. For every relative, Howard would include in their birthday card an exact calculation of their age in years, months, weeks, days, hours, minutes, and seconds, all the way up until his own 35,043th day, when he died peacefully in the presence of his daughter.
Visitation hours will be held Tuesday, September 8 from 5-7 pm at the Tucker-Quinn Funeral Home, 643 Putnam Pike, Greenville RI. Funeral service Wednesday will be private. Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the American Lung Association
(www.lung.org
) or Darlington Congregational Church 685 Central Ave., Pawtucket, RI 02861 will be appreciated. For Online Condolences visit, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com