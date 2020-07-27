Lipsey, Judge Howard I.

84, died Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Roger Williams Medical Center. He was the beloved husband of Paulla (Pelleccione) Lipsey for 32 years. Born in Providence, son of the late Harry and Anna (Gershman) Lipsey, Howard was legendary in the field of law. He was an Associate Justice of the RI Family Court until his retirement in 2008. Prior to that, he practiced as a trial lawyer for 33 years, representing many notable figures in Rhode Island. A distinguished patriot, Howard proudly served his country as a Captain and Army Reserve Officer. He was a graduate of Providence College, AB and Georgetown University Law Center, JD.

Professionally, his affiliations are too many to mention in their entirety. They included membership in the RI and American Bar Associations, RI and American Trial Lawyers Associations, American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers, Chair of the American Bar Association Family Law Section, and a founding member of the Edward P. Gallogly Inns of Court. He was a member of Roger Williams B'nai B'rith, RI ADL, Touro Fraternal Association, and Jewish War Veterans. He was the Chair of The World Affairs Council of RI, and on the Board of St. Mary's Home for Children, Meals on Wheels, and Stand With Us, in support of Israel. He was an adjunct professor at Roger Williams School of Law and served at The St. Edward's Food and Wellness Center. However, his greatest accomplishment was serving as "Dad" to Dr. Lewis R. Lipsey, Bruce S. Lipsey, Esq. (Marcie), Marisa Ricci-Parris , and Carl J. Ricci, Esq. (Syneth) and "Papa-Grandpa" to Adam and Jared Lipsey, Nolan and Emmanuelle Ricci, James Parris, Maxx and Ty Buor, and Bella Waskiel. Contributions in his memory can be made to St. Mary's Home for Children, 430 Fruit Hill Ave., N. Providence, RI. or Jewish War Veterans of RI. Due to COVID-19, Funeral Services and Shiva on Tuesday will be private. With precautions, Shiva on Wednesday, July 29th will be held outdoors at his home, 22 Fair Oaks Drive, Lincoln, RI from 5:30 pm to 8 pm. In the case of inclement weather, Shiva will be postponed to Thursday, July 30th. A celebration of his life will be held at a later time.





