Howard Joseph Gardiner
Gardiner, Howard Joseph
94, of Warwick, died on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Brentwood Nursing Home. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Edwin F. and Rose F. (Moorehead) Gardiner. He was the loving husband of the late Evelyn L. (Hambly) Gardiner.
Howard worked as a Radar Technician for the Federal Aviation Administration (F.A.A.) until his retirement. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy during World War II. He was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Warwick.
He is survived by his beloved sons, Michael J. Gardiner and his wife Theresa of Harrisville, James B. Gardiner of Burrillville, Howard J. Gardiner, Jr. and his wife Katherine of Atlanta, GA, and Mark H. Gardiner and his wife Karen of North Kingstown, twelve grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
He was a brother of the late William J. Gardiner, Edwin Gardiner, and Muriel R. Gardiner.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10AM on Friday, December 4, 2020 at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 3252 Post Rd, Warwick. Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick.
Due to COVID 19, Health & Safety Regulations will be in effect.
www.murphyfuneralhomes.org


Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
4 entries
December 1, 2020
Love you most, Grandpa
Erin Gardiner
Grandchild
December 1, 2020
Thank you for all of the gardening tips.. I am proud to be your daughter in law. I think if you every time I make banana bread, Love Always, Donna
Donna Gardiner
Family
December 1, 2020
I will remember the family Birthday gatherings that we attended and the many life stories you talked about.Rest in Peace Joe.
Sheila Mc Maon Perez
Friend
December 1, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful Grandfather. We will love you and miss you always. Fluddie-Duddie Grandpa xo
**picture of him voting in 2016**
Heather (Gardiner) Stacy
Grandchild
