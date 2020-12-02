Gardiner, Howard Joseph94, of Warwick, died on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Brentwood Nursing Home. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Edwin F. and Rose F. (Moorehead) Gardiner. He was the loving husband of the late Evelyn L. (Hambly) Gardiner.Howard worked as a Radar Technician for the Federal Aviation Administration (F.A.A.) until his retirement. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy during World War II. He was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Warwick.He is survived by his beloved sons, Michael J. Gardiner and his wife Theresa of Harrisville, James B. Gardiner of Burrillville, Howard J. Gardiner, Jr. and his wife Katherine of Atlanta, GA, and Mark H. Gardiner and his wife Karen of North Kingstown, twelve grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.He was a brother of the late William J. Gardiner, Edwin Gardiner, and Muriel R. Gardiner.A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10AM on Friday, December 4, 2020 at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 3252 Post Rd, Warwick. Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick.Due to COVID 19, Health & Safety Regulations will be in effect.