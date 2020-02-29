|
HEYWOOD, Jr., HOWARD "Sonny" L.
76, passed away at home Thursday, February 27, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Janice M. (Metcalfe) Heywood. Born in Providence he was the son of the late Howard L. and Dorothy (Coffin) Heywood. Sonny worked in construction for the Pezza Door Co., Parma Door Co. and Omega Builders for many years before retiring in 2008. He was a life long Johnston resident and enjoyed playing hockey and target shooting. He was a member and former leader of the 4H Club and loved the outdoors. In addition his love of animals defined him. He loved cruises, visiting casinos and particularly working in his yard. He loved decorating his yard for all holidays.
In addition to his wife Janice, he was the father of Lori A. Mousseau (Al) of Hollywood, MD and Lynn M. Conti (Peter) of Moultonborough, NH. He was the brother of Sandra Dennehy and Marsha Czubak. He was the beloved "Pop" of Matthew, Peter, Ashley, Tayla and Zachary.
His funeral will be held Monday, March 2, 2020 at 8:45AM from the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave., (Rt.44) Greenville, with a Funeral Service at 10AM in Trinity Episcopal Church, Danielson Pike, N. Scituate. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston. Visitation Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 4-8PM. In lieu of flowers donations to The – RI Chapter, 931 Jefferson Blvd., Ste. 3004, Warwick, RI 02886 or Trinity Episcopal Church, 249 Danielson Pike, N. Scituate, 02857 will be appreciated.
Information and Condolences, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 29, 2020