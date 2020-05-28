|
Hodgin, Hubert Howard "Hugo"
Hubert Howard "Hugo" Hodgin, 86, died May 24 at St. Elizabeth Home. Hugo was born in Seven Springs, N.C. in 1934. He graduated from Louisburg College and Wofford College and earned a Doctor of Theology degree from Duke University's Divinity School. Hugo served for many years as a minister but left after facing resistance for speaking out against racial injustice and the Vietnam War. He earned a Doctorate in Adult Education from NC State and worked until his retirement as a teacher and administrator in the NC community college system. Hugo is survived by his son Hubert Jr. "Hugh" (Michele Sutter), daughter Susan Hodgin (Mike Stanton), grandchildren Harrison Hodgin, Emma Stanton, and Henry Stanton, brother Jere Hodgin (Jodi Shirkey Hodgin), and 7 nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his younger sister, Mary Catherine Morton, and the love of his life and wife of 61 years, Sue Manning Hodgin. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The Cove at St. Elizabeth's Home in East Greenwich, where Hugo received loving care, or Hope Hospice of RI, which helped provide a path for his journey.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 28, 2020