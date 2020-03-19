|
|
BERNSTEIN, IDA
died peacefully in her home March 17, 2020. She is survived by her children, Myron (Arlene) of Cranston, RI, David (Cindy) of W. Greenwich, RI and Betsy (Gene) Brody of Atlanta, GA. She was a loving grandmother to Lauren (Garrett) Ratner of Dallas, TX, Kevin McKinney of Atlanta, GA and Dr. Megan Bernstein of NYC and great grandmother to Deklyn and Maren Ratner; and aunt to Lee, David and Larry Lerner. For full obituary please visit ShalomMemorialChapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 19, 2020