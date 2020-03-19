Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shalom Memorial Chapel
1100 New London Avenue
Cranston, RI 02920
(401) 463-7771

Ida Bernstein

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ida Bernstein Obituary
BERNSTEIN, IDA
died peacefully in her home March 17, 2020. She is survived by her children, Myron (Arlene) of Cranston, RI, David (Cindy) of W. Greenwich, RI and Betsy (Gene) Brody of Atlanta, GA. She was a loving grandmother to Lauren (Garrett) Ratner of Dallas, TX, Kevin McKinney of Atlanta, GA and Dr. Megan Bernstein of NYC and great grandmother to Deklyn and Maren Ratner; and aunt to Lee, David and Larry Lerner. For full obituary please visit ShalomMemorialChapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ida's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shalom Memorial Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -