Ida (Felsner) Brousseau
BROUSSEAU, IDA (FELSNER)
98, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 9, 2020. She was the wife of the late Ernest G. Brousseau. They were married for 64 years.
Born in Austria, the daughter of Franz and Barbara (Lipovitz) Felsner, Ida was a school teacher in Austria and came to the US in 1947 as a war bride, living in Pawtucket, Cumberland and North Providence. She worked for Zebra Technologies in Cumberland and Warwick for 37 years as Executive Administrative Assistant. She loved music, ballroom dancing, travelling and spending time with her family. She was a talented knitter and crocheter, and donated many hats and scarfs to local charities.
She was the mother of Ernest P. Brousseau (Karen) and Robert Koller (Maryanne); grandmother of Paul Koller (Heather) and Peter Brousseau (fiancé Jaclyn LaBrecque); great-grandmother of Kalyn, Heidi and Sarah Koller; sister of Doris Vanslette and the late Maria Weiss; and aunt of several nieces and nephews.
The family of Ida would like to thank the staff at Atria Assisted Living, Heritage Hills Nursing Center and the Hope Hospice Center for their compassionate care.
Visitation and funeral services will be held Friday, 8:30-9:30 a.m. from the PONTARELLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Jude Church, 301 Front Street, Lincoln. Burial will follow in the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ida's memory may be made to the Heritage Hills Activities Fund, Attn: Lina, 80 Douglas Pike, Smithfield, RI 02917.
pontarellimarinofunerals.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
08:30 - 09:30 AM
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
AUG
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Jude Church
AUG
14
Burial
RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
4013317390
Memories & Condolences
August 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
