Ida Caprio
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ida's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CAPRIO, IDA
98 of North Providence, passed away on Thursday, June 25 in Hopkins Manor. Born in Providence, daughter of the late Giacomo and Vincenzina (Parolisi). She was predeceased by her siblings; Phyllis, Louise Giglio, Lucy Pezzullo, Josephine, Luco, Giacomo, and David. She is survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10 a.m. in St. Mary Church, Cranston, RI. Please share memories at www.WoodlawnGattone.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 421-0289
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved