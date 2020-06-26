Ida Caprio

CAPRIO, IDA
98 of North Providence, passed away on Thursday, June 25 in Hopkins Manor. Born in Providence, daughter of the late Giacomo and Vincenzina (Parolisi). She was predeceased by her siblings; Phyllis, Louise Giglio, Lucy Pezzullo, Josephine, Luco, Giacomo, and David. She is survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10 a.m. in St. Mary Church, Cranston, RI. Please share memories at www.WoodlawnGattone.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 26, 2020.