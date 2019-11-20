Home

Anderson Winfield Funeral Home
2 Church St
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-0180
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Anderson Winfield Funeral Home
2 Church St
Greenville, RI 02828
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
8:45 AM
Anderson Winfield Funeral Home
2 Church St
Greenville, RI 02828
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Augustine Church
Providence, RI
Ida E. (DeMarco) DiTomasso

Ida E. (DeMarco) DiTomasso Obituary
DiTomasso, Ida E., (DeMarco)
91, of North Providence passed away peacefully with her children at her side on November 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John V. DiTomasso for 66 years.
Ida was the loving mother of John DiTomasso and his wife Karen of Greenville and Mary Ann Paquin of North Providence. She was the grandmother of Lindsey and Kara DiTomasso and Shannon Manning. She was the sister of Carmino DeMarco and the late Mary DiTomasso, Ralph DeMarco and Emily Meyer.
Her funeral will be Saturday at 8:45 from the Anderson-Winfield Home, Greenville. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 in St. Augustine Church, Providence. Visitation Friday from 4-7pm. If desired donations to Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI For complete obit visit andersonwinfield.net
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 20, 2019
