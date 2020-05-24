|
|
MADDALENA, IDA (FALCO)
91, of Scituate, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 21, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Giovanni "Tony" Maddalena for 67 years. Born in Capriati Al Volturno, Caserta, Italy, she was a daughter of the late Domenico and Maria (Bucci) Falco. Ida's passion was cooking, and feeding everyone she met, but she adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Ida was the loving mother of Domenic Maddalena and his wife Judith of Cranston, Iuna Tasca and her husband Carl of Scituate with whom she lived, and Adele Valdivieso and her husband Onesimo of Johnston. She was the cherished grandmother of Carl Tasca, Jr and his wife Tania, Carrie Tasca-Marcello and her husband Anthony, Christopher Valdivieso and his wife Kristen. Ida was also the cherished great grandmother of Christopher, Giada, Giordana, Anthony IV, Carl III, Benjamin, Jacob and Kensley. She was the sister of the late Vincenzo, Rocco, Marco, Nicandro, Nicola Falco, Maria Tella and Annina Palumbo.
Mrs. Maddalena's services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hope Alzheimer's Center, 25 Brayton Avenue, Cranston, RI 02920. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 24, 2020