|
|
MARCIL, IDA (FICORILLI)
94, of East View Ave., Cranston, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert V. Marcil. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Loreto and Carmela (Tirimacco) Ficorilli.
Ida worked in the accounting department at MetLife Insurance; was a past member of the Regina Coeli Society; and an excellent seamstress and wonderful cook.
She was the devoted mother of Elaine M. Day of Cranston, James P. Marcil and his wife Deborah of North Scituate and Robert J. Marcil and his wife Gail of Wayne, PA; cherished grandmother of Alyssa Day, James Marcil, Nicholas Marcil and Christopher Marcil; and dear sister of Virginia Simeone of Cranston and the late Frank, John and George Ficorilli.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Wednesday, March 4th at 10 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary's Church, 1525 Cranston St., Cranston at 11 a.m. Burial will be at St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS are WEDNESDAY MORNING from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 3, 2020