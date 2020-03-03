The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church,
1525 Cranston St.
Cranston, RI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church,
1525 Cranston St.
Cranston, RI
View Map

Ida (Ficorilli) Marcil

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ida (Ficorilli) Marcil Obituary
MARCIL, IDA (FICORILLI)
94, of East View Ave., Cranston, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert V. Marcil. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Loreto and Carmela (Tirimacco) Ficorilli.
Ida worked in the accounting department at MetLife Insurance; was a past member of the Regina Coeli Society; and an excellent seamstress and wonderful cook.
She was the devoted mother of Elaine M. Day of Cranston, James P. Marcil and his wife Deborah of North Scituate and Robert J. Marcil and his wife Gail of Wayne, PA; cherished grandmother of Alyssa Day, James Marcil, Nicholas Marcil and Christopher Marcil; and dear sister of Virginia Simeone of Cranston and the late Frank, John and George Ficorilli.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Wednesday, March 4th at 10 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary's Church, 1525 Cranston St., Cranston at 11 a.m. Burial will be at St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS are WEDNESDAY MORNING from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ida's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
Download Now