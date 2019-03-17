The Providence Journal Obituaries
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Ida Marie (Romaine) Iudiciani Obituary
IUDICIANI, IDA MARIE (ROMAINE)
99, of Johnston, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Smithfield Woods, Smithfield. She was the beloved wife of the late Angelo Iudiciani.
Born in Connecticut, she was the daughter of the late Phillip and Laura (Labarre) Romaine. Ida was a mill worker for Ferro Novelty for many years until her retirement. She is survived by her children Frank Iudiciani and his companion Susan Barone and Rosemarie Bernier and her husband Edward both of Johnston and was also the grandmother of 5 and great grandmother 9.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral home service to be held on Monday at 11 am in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by entombment in St. Ann's Cemetery Mausoleum, Cranston. VISITING HOURS: Monday morning 9- 11am. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
The family wishes to thank the Staff at Smithfield Woods and Hope Hospice for the care they had given to Ida. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 1000 -Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38101 or 931 Jefferson Blvd, Suite 3004 Warwick, RI 02886.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 17, 2019
