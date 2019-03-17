IUDICIANI, IDA MARIE (ROMAINE)

99, of Johnston, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Smithfield Woods, Smithfield. She was the beloved wife of the late Angelo Iudiciani.

Born in Connecticut, she was the daughter of the late Phillip and Laura (Labarre) Romaine. Ida was a mill worker for Ferro Novelty for many years until her retirement. She is survived by her children Frank Iudiciani and his companion Susan Barone and Rosemarie Bernier and her husband Edward both of Johnston and was also the grandmother of 5 and great grandmother 9.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral home service to be held on Monday at 11 am followed by entombment in St. Ann's Cemetery Mausoleum, Cranston. VISITING HOURS: Monday morning 9- 11am.

The family wishes to thank the Staff at Smithfield Woods and Hope Hospice for the care they had given to Ida. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Hope Hospice.