Ida (Anderson) McDermott
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ida's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McDermott, Ida (Anderson)
Ida McDermott, 90, passed on June 23, 2020. She was the wife of the late Joseph E. McDermott.
Born in Lincoln where she was a lifelong resident, a daughter of the late Lester and Mary (Riley) Anderson.
She had been employed as a secretary for J. H. Lynch for over 22 years. Ida was a member of the Roger Williams Baptist Church, Lime Rockers and Blackstone Valley Historical Society.
She is survived by a son, Robert McDermott, a daughter, Karen Roderick, two granddaughters, Rebecca Roderick and Allison Mitchell, two great grandsons, Deion and Camron Brito.
A sister, May Rancourt and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Claire Smith and George Anderson.
Visitation will be held THIS EVENING, June 26th from 4pm until 7pm in the Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave, Lincoln. A service will be held Saturday in Swan Point Chapel, Blackstone Blvd, Providence at 10am for up to 15 attendees. www.thekeefefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Service
10:00 AM
Swan Point Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 725-4253
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved