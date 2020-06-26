McDermott, Ida (Anderson)
Ida McDermott, 90, passed on June 23, 2020. She was the wife of the late Joseph E. McDermott.
Born in Lincoln where she was a lifelong resident, a daughter of the late Lester and Mary (Riley) Anderson.
She had been employed as a secretary for J. H. Lynch for over 22 years. Ida was a member of the Roger Williams Baptist Church, Lime Rockers and Blackstone Valley Historical Society.
She is survived by a son, Robert McDermott, a daughter, Karen Roderick, two granddaughters, Rebecca Roderick and Allison Mitchell, two great grandsons, Deion and Camron Brito.
A sister, May Rancourt and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Claire Smith and George Anderson.
Visitation will be held THIS EVENING, June 26th from 4pm until 7pm in the Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave, Lincoln. A service will be held Saturday in Swan Point Chapel, Blackstone Blvd, Providence at 10am for up to 15 attendees. www.thekeefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 26, 2020.