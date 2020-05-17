|
RICCI, IDA
94, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Dear wife of the late Carlo Ricci. Beloved daughter of the late Antonio and Gaetana (D'Agostino) Liberatore.
Cherished mother to Linda Ricci and Carleen Masso and her husband Vincent. Loving grandmother to Tammie McGrath and her husband Jared and Lani Chou and her husband Jason. Treasured great-grandmother to Samuel McGrath and Max Chou. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Due to the restrictions of the COVID-19 Pandemic, funeral will be held privately. A Memorial Mass at St. Ann's Church, Providence, will be held in the future. Arrangements entrusted to A.A. MARIANI AND SON FUNERAL HOME, 200 HAWKINS ST., PROVIDENCE. For online guestbook and complete obituary visit marianiandson.com
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to directly at https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html?sc_icid=header-btn-donate-now
Published in The Providence Journal on May 17, 2020