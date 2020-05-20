|
|
SOPRANO, IDA
age 98, of Cranston peacefully passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020, surrounded by the love of her daughters and their families. Ida was born in Itri, Italy. She was the wife of the late Mario Soscia who passed in 1970, and is survived by their three daughters, Sylvia Soscia, Alessandra Pezzatti, and Francine Baffoni, as well as, seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She was also the wife of the late Giulio Soprano. Ida immigrated to Knightsville, Cranston in 1956, where she resided to the present day. She has had the distinguished honor of being the oldest surviving immigrant from Itri. Ida will be remembered for her devotion to her family, her faith, especially the Madonna della Civita, and her fine cooking. Her love of life, her sharp wit and her longevity, were the hallmarks of her existence to the very end. Her emotional fortitude, her compassion for others, and her culinary talents inspired all who knew her. We thank God for her long life, as a blessing, to her and our family. We love you mom. Rest in peace.
Her funeral and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hope Health Hospice & Palliative Care of RI, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 20, 2020