Todisco, Ida (Cavallari)

95, of Johnston, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Greenville Center, Greenville. She was the wife of the late Francesco Todisco. Born in Bologna Italy, she was a daughter of the late Phillip and Victoria (Carli) Cavallari.

Ida is survived by her loving daughter, Antonietta Stromberg and her husband Joseph of Johnston and Paula Todisco and her husband Frank of Italy. She was the cherished grandmother of 10, great-grandmother of 13 and great great-grandmother of 1. She was the sister of Maria and Giancarlo and the late Velia, Carman, Nicholas, Gabrielle and Joseph.

Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, July 10th, at 8:45 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church, Scituate. Entombment will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS: Tuesday from 5:00-8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Continuum Hospice and Palliative Care, Suite 205, 1350 Division Road, West Warwick, RI 02893. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences. Published in The Providence Journal on July 8, 2019