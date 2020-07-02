DoSouto, Idalina B.

77, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of Eduino M. DoSouto to whom she was married 56 years.

Born in Praia do Norte, Faial, Azores she was a daughter of the late Jose and Maria Andrade. She was a communicant of St. Francis Xavier Church.

Besides her husband she leaves four children, Lina Botelho and her spouse Augusto of East Providence, Michael Souto of East Providence, Danny Souto of East Providence and John Souto and his spouse Dale of Plainville, MA., two grandchildren, Christopher Botelho and Kevin Botelho and four sisters, Maria

deSouto, Amelia Tomas, Emilia Tanguay and Gloria Maciel all of East Providence. She was the sister of the late Jose Andrade, Francisco Andrade, Antonio Andrade, Celestina DoSoito and Adelina Silveira.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM in St. Francis Xavier Church, 79 North Carpenter Street, East Providence. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions to St. Francis Xavier Church or Hope Hospice, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI would be appreciated. Arrangements by the PERRY-McSTAY FUNERAL HOME.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store