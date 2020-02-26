|
|
KRECIOCH, IEVA "RUTH" (SAVICKIS)
of Warwick, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on February 21, 2020. She was the wife of the late Eugene Robert Krecioch. They resided in the Edgewood section of Cranston for 59 years.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Marcele (Vindasciute) Savickis, both proud US citizens, immigrated from Lithuania.
Ruth was a graduate of St. Xavier Academy. She had been employed at Ciba Geigy Chemical, the law offices of Edwards and Angell, and as a case worker for Plan International before her retirement.
She was an active and lifelong communicant of both St. Casmir Church in Providence, and St. Paul Church, Cranston where she enjoyed being a choir member in both parishes.
But it was while growing up in Smith Hill, where Ruth's life revolved around her beloved St. Casimir Church, that Ruth found great joy and pride, dressing the altars for the holidays, and using her creative talents decorating the church hall for parish events. During this time, Ruth became a lifelong member of the Knights of Lithuania, passionately working for Lithuanian Independence from the Soviet Union. Actively involved at the local level, serving on numerous committees and offices, including past president, also many national committee's and a proud 4th degree member of the organization.
The common thread in Ruth's life was always, God, family, church and community. She was a member of many varied civic groups including the Edgewood and Elmhurst Junior Woman's Clubs, Girl Scout leader, Cranston Seniors Painting Studio, and shared her passion for gardening as an officer of the Garden Club at the Warwick & Cranston Senior Centers. Although, at heart always an artist, she declined a full scholarship to RISD after high school to pursue opportunities to travel. It was as an active retiree,that she continued to pursue her love of learning and art, graduating from CCRI with a degree in Fine Arts.
Ruth is survived by her daughters, Regina Jagminas and her husband, Liudvikas, Ann Krecioch, Marcy Couitt and her husband Stephen, and Katherine Krecioch. Grandchildren, Liudas, Darius, and Aleksus Jagminas, Stephanie, Stephen, and Adam Couitt, and several generations of nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Beatrice Mathieu, Bertha Stoskus and Vytautas Savickis.
Funeral Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 8:45 am from the Russell J. Boyle and Son Funeral Home, 331 Smith Street, Providence followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in St. Paul Church, 1 St. Paul Place, Cranston. Burial in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. Calling hours Friday 3 to 7 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Sisters of the Immaculate Conception, 600 Liberty Highway Putnam, CT 06260. Camp Neringa Inc., 147 Neringa Road, Brattleboro, VT. 05301. For directions and online condolences please see, www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.
Published in The Providence Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020