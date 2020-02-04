|
SILVA, IIDA
88, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Waterview Villa. She was the wife of the late Manuel P. Silva.
Born in Pia Carneira, Portugal, she was a daughter of the late Gaspar and Felicidade (de Jesus) dos Santos. Mrs. Silva was a braider operator for the Hope Webbing Company before she retired. She was an avid gardener, enjoyed listening to Portuguese music and was also a communicant of St. Anthony's Church in Pawtucket. Her greatest enjoyment was being with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff at Waterview Villa Nursing Home for the care that was shown to their mother, with special thanks to Sara Silva and Robin Maine.
She leaves three children, Maria Fernanda Guerra and her husband Carlos, Maria Aldina DeCarvalho and her husband Lee and Ramiro "Ray" Silva and his wife Susan, six grandchildren, Elisa Thibeault, Philip Guerra, Amy Merola, April Silva, Ashly Silva and Gabrielle Silva and seven great grandchildren, Alexander, Anthony, Isabel, Sophia, Jack, Alessia and Henry. She was the sister of the late Antonio Santos and Custodia Santos.
Her funeral will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 10:00 AM from the PERRY-McSTAY FUNERAL HOME, 2555 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM in St. Anthony's Church, 32 Lawn Avenue, Pawtucket. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours Wednesday 4-8.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 4, 2020