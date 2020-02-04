Home

POWERED BY

Services
Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
2555 Pawtucket Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
(401) 434-3885
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
2555 Pawtucket Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
2555 Pawtucket Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Anthony's Church
32 Lawn Avenue
Pawtucket, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Iida Silva
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Iida Silva

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Iida Silva Obituary
SILVA, IIDA
88, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Waterview Villa. She was the wife of the late Manuel P. Silva.
Born in Pia Carneira, Portugal, she was a daughter of the late Gaspar and Felicidade (de Jesus) dos Santos. Mrs. Silva was a braider operator for the Hope Webbing Company before she retired. She was an avid gardener, enjoyed listening to Portuguese music and was also a communicant of St. Anthony's Church in Pawtucket. Her greatest enjoyment was being with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff at Waterview Villa Nursing Home for the care that was shown to their mother, with special thanks to Sara Silva and Robin Maine.
She leaves three children, Maria Fernanda Guerra and her husband Carlos, Maria Aldina DeCarvalho and her husband Lee and Ramiro "Ray" Silva and his wife Susan, six grandchildren, Elisa Thibeault, Philip Guerra, Amy Merola, April Silva, Ashly Silva and Gabrielle Silva and seven great grandchildren, Alexander, Anthony, Isabel, Sophia, Jack, Alessia and Henry. She was the sister of the late Antonio Santos and Custodia Santos.
Her funeral will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 10:00 AM from the PERRY-McSTAY FUNERAL HOME, 2555 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM in St. Anthony's Church, 32 Lawn Avenue, Pawtucket. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours Wednesday 4-8.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Iida's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -