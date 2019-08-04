|
DELFINO, ILSE (LEIB)
84, of Cranston, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at home. She was the beloved wife of the late Sandy R. Delfino, Jr. Born in Hamburg, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Wilhelm and Margaret (Schmidt) Leib. Ilse was a kind and loving wife and mother. She along with her husband loved to travel the world, and also enjoyed caring for her grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving children, Gale M. Delfino-Breckel and her late husband Robert of North Kingstown. Janet Delfino of Cranston, Richard Delfino and his wife Mariann of North Kingstown, and Robert Delfino and his wife Lisa of Cranston. She was the cherished grandmother of Alyssa Delfino, Nicholas Delfino, Brandi-Lyn Zimmerman, Morgan Johnson, Ariana and Daria Delfino.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 10:00 a.m. in Holy Apostles Church, 800 Pippin Orchard Road, Cranston. Burial will be private. VISITING HOURS are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hope Health, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. Visit Nardolillofh.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 4, 2019