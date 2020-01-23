|
DiSANTO, INES (PAPA)
83, of Cranston, passed away peacefully at Briarcliffe Manor on January 20, 2020.
Born in Pontecorva, Italy she was the daughter of the late Giovanni and Catherine (Carnevale) Papa.
She was the loving mother of Michael DiSanto, Jr. of Boca Raton, FL, Lori DiMascio and her husband Paul of Cranston, Rhonda Dessler and her husband Joseph of Cranston and John DiSanto and his wife Anna of Pompano Beach, FL; sister of Rosario Papa of Wakefield and Robert Papa of MA; devoted Nana of Tara, Tayla, Karissa and Dean; great-grandmother of Chloe; and was the companion of Roland Poulin. She was the former wife of the late Michael A. DiSanto, Sr.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 10am in St. Mary Church, 1525 Cranston Street, Cranston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for complete obituary and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 23, 2020