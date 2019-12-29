|
|
GRECO, INES E. (CORVI)
94, of Johnston, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019, peacefully at home. She was the wife of the late Angelo G. Greco. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Vincenzo and Anna (Iacucci) Corvi.
Ines was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her greatest joy was cooking and caring for her family. She especially cherished the time spent with her loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was lovingly known as "Mama" to all who knew her.
She is survived by her daughters, Dianne Greco, Donna Greco and Doreen Greco-Adamo; her sister, Evelyn Dantone; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Vincent Corvi, Ida Tremontozzi and Ruby Corvi.
Visitation will be Monday, December 30, 2019 from 8:15 – 9:15 a.m. at Maceroni Funeral Home, 1381 Smith St., North Providence. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Church, 645 Hartford Ave, Providence. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ines' memory may be made to , 501 St Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 29, 2019