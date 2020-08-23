RINGMAN, INGA M. (JOHNSON)
93, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at her daughter's home in Warwick. She was the beloved wife of Roy R. Ringman. She was born in Woonsocket, a daughter of the late Carl O. and Lilly (Sjoblom) Johnson.
Mrs. Ringman had been a dental receptionist for a Rhode Island dentist for many years until her retirement. She was a member of the former Bethany Lutheran Church in Cranston and a member of Pioneer Lodge # 506 Vasa Order of America.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Debra A. Gliottone (Gary), a son Robert R. Ringman (Shirley); three granddaughters, Kristen, Ingrid, and Annika; and one great grandson, Ronan.
A private funeral service and burial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Vasa Park c/o Kenneth Johnson, 43 Holden St., Warwick, RI 02889 will be appreciated
