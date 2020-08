RINGMAN, INGA M. (JOHNSON)93, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at her daughter's home in Warwick. She was the beloved wife of Roy R. Ringman. She was born in Woonsocket, a daughter of the late Carl O. and Lilly (Sjoblom) Johnson.Mrs. Ringman had been a dental receptionist for a Rhode Island dentist for many years until her retirement. She was a member of the former Bethany Lutheran Church in Cranston and a member of Pioneer Lodge # 506 Vasa Order of America.Besides her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Debra A. Gliottone (Gary), a son Robert R. Ringman (Shirley); three granddaughters, Kristen, Ingrid, and Annika; and one great grandson, Ronan.A private funeral service and burial will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, contributions to Vasa Park c/o Kenneth Johnson, 43 Holden St., Warwick, RI 02889 will be appreciatedPlease visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com for information and online condolences.