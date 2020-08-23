1/1
Inga M. (Johnson) Ringman
RINGMAN, INGA M. (JOHNSON)
93, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at her daughter's home in Warwick. She was the beloved wife of Roy R. Ringman. She was born in Woonsocket, a daughter of the late Carl O. and Lilly (Sjoblom) Johnson.
Mrs. Ringman had been a dental receptionist for a Rhode Island dentist for many years until her retirement. She was a member of the former Bethany Lutheran Church in Cranston and a member of Pioneer Lodge # 506 Vasa Order of America.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Debra A. Gliottone (Gary), a son Robert R. Ringman (Shirley); three granddaughters, Kristen, Ingrid, and Annika; and one great grandson, Ronan.
A private funeral service and burial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Vasa Park c/o Kenneth Johnson, 43 Holden St., Warwick, RI 02889 will be appreciated
Please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com for information and online condolences.

Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
825 Boston Neck Road
North Kingstown, RI 02852
(401) 295-5603
