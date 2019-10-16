|
|
TROMBETTA, IOLANDA (DeVINCENZIS)
92, of Cranston, passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Armando Trombetta. Born in Pontecorvo, Italy, she was a daughter of the late Vincenzo and Emilia (Colorado) DeVincenzis. Iolanda enjoyed cooking and baking with her best buddy Becky, dancing to her favorite songs, sharing stories of her youth with her grandchildren, and spending time with her family. She was the loving mother of Anastasia Trombetta and her husband Luigi DiGiorgio of Pontecorvo, Italy, and Paola Mazzenga and her husband Gino Sr., of Cranston. She was the cherished grandmother of Armando, Iolanda, Gianluigi, Marcella and Gino Jr. Iolanda was the sister of Concettina Igetti of Cranston, Pierino DeVincenzis of Providence, Rosa Celseti of Cranston, Anna Celseti of Cranston, Maria Leamy of Cranston, Lucia Loppo of Johnston and the late Elsa Maglione.
Her funeral will be held on Friday, Oct. 18th, at 10:00 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. in St. Bartholomew's Church, 297 Laurel Hill Ave, Prov. Entombment will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, 73 Church St., Cranston. VISITING HOURS: Thursday from 4:00-8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 245 Waterman St., Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 16, 2019