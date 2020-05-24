Home

Iqbal Bano Malik, 79, of Manville, passed on Monday May 18, 2020 in Woonsocket. She is survived by her husband Amin Malik and four children. They settled in RI in 1978 and owned Liberty Market in Woonsocket.
Bano loved America, worked hard and gave back. She was quick to smile, offer food/drink and lend a hand. She was the heart of the family, loved by all and will be missed tremendously.
Bano performed the Muslim Hajj (pilgrimage) and, passing on the night of Laylat al-Qadr (Night of Power) during Ramadan, earned the highest blessing in Islam.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 24, 2020
