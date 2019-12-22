|
BAGINSKI, IRENE (MOSCIKI)
89, of Cranston, passed away with grace on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Our Lady of Fatima hospital surrounded by her family. Born in Providence, RI, she was a daughter of the late Stella Bunk and John Mosciki.
A long-time resident of Providence, Irene worked for 25 years at the General Electric light-bulb factory on Atwells Avenue. In her retirement she enjoyed gardening with her late husband and greatest love Al, and spending time with her four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was also a voracious reader. Irene was a devout Catholic and life-long parishioner of St. Adalbert's Church, a Polish parish in Providence.
In addition to her sister, Dorothy Zuromomski, she is survived by her two sons, Mark and Joseph, both of Cranston; Mark's children, Christopher and his wife Luisa of Derby, UK and their children Sasha and Jonathan, Meredith and her husband Michael of Mansfield, MA along with their children, Norman and Everly; as well as Joseph's wife, Brenda, and their children, Jacquelyn and Martin. She is predeceased by her cherished husband, Alois, and her sister, Jenny Suchwalko.
Irene's final days were spent in the Intensive Care Unit at Fatima where she was cared for with utmost compassion and benevolence by Dr. William Beliveau and the team of outstanding nurses who provided much comfort to her and her family.
VISITING HOURS will be held in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Monday from 8:30 – 9:30 am. Her funeral Mass and burial are private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Fatima Hospital CharterCARE Foundation at 7 Waterman Ave., North Providence, RI 02911. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 22, 2019