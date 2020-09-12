CAMPAGNONE, IRENE (ZINNI)
Irene Campagnone 87, of Cranston passed away on Wednesday September 9, 2020 at the Kent Regency. She was the wife of the late Ernest Campagnone Sr. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Lucia (Cappa) Zinni. She is survived by her children; Lisa Pirri and Ernie Campagnone Jr., grandchildren; Marc Campagnone, Ernie M. Campagnone, Jennifer Shelton, Alsiha Crins, Steven Pirri, and great grandchildren Andrew and Leah Crins. Visitation to which all are invited to attend will be held on Sunday from 2:00-4:00pm in The Butterfield Chapel 500 Pontiac Avenue Cranston. Burial will be private. Online condolences may be shared at www.THEBUTTERFIELDHOME.com