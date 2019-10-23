|
PICARD, IRENE D. (McGINNIS)
93, passed away on October 19, 2019. Wife of the late Edouard J. Picard. Mother of Pauline C. Madsen and Diane D. George. Grandmother of Victoria Marie George and Timothy Jerome Madsen. Visitation on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 9:30-10:30 am in the Potvin-Quinn Funeral Home, 45 Curson Street, West Warwick. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am in Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 60 Pleasant Street, West Warwick. Full obituary and condolences, potvinquinnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 23, 2019