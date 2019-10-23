Home

POWERED BY

Services
Potvin-Quinn Funeral Home
45 Curson St
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 821-6868
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Potvin-Quinn Funeral Home
45 Curson St
West Warwick, RI 02893
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Church
60 Pleasant Street
West Warwick., RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Picard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene D. (McGinnis) Picard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene D. (McGinnis) Picard Obituary
PICARD, IRENE D. (McGINNIS)
93, passed away on October 19, 2019. Wife of the late Edouard J. Picard. Mother of Pauline C. Madsen and Diane D. George. Grandmother of Victoria Marie George and Timothy Jerome Madsen. Visitation on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 9:30-10:30 am in the Potvin-Quinn Funeral Home, 45 Curson Street, West Warwick. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am in Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 60 Pleasant Street, West Warwick. Full obituary and condolences, potvinquinnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Potvin-Quinn Funeral Home
Download Now