Head, Irene G.
of Forest Road, Bristol, passed on Saturday February 2nd. She was the wife of Russell T. Head. They had been married for 36 years.
Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Alfred and Mary (McNiff) Lucier. She had lived in Bristol for 34 years previously living in Burrillville. She had been an Operating Room Technician before retiring in 1985. She had been an Associate with the Sisters of Mercy.
Besides her husband she leaves her daughters, Maribeth Hurst of Burrillville and Amy Borden of Naples, FL, her grandchildren, Jeffrey, Christopher and Megan and her beloved great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Jacob, Josephine and Lilian.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, February 10th at 10am in St. Mary's Church, 330 Wood Street, Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. Visitation Respectfully Omitted. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to VNA Hospice Care, 51 Health Lane, Warwick, RI 02886 www.vnacarenewengland.org or Mt. St. Rita's Health Center, 15 Summer Brown Road, Cumberland, RI 02864 www.mountstrita.org For condolences, please visit www.andersonwinfield.net
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 7, 2020