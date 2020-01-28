Home

Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
822 MAIN ST
East Greenwich, RI 02818
(401) 884-9222
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
822 MAIN ST
East Greenwich, RI 02818
Irene J. (Boyd) Macdonald


1940 - 2020
Irene J. (Boyd) Macdonald Obituary
MACDONALD, IRENE J., (BOYD)
Born May 12, 1940 passed away peacefully on January 23, 2020. Born in London, England, she immigrated to Rhode Island in 1966 with her two young girls. Irene was the wife of Donald E. Macdonald and had celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary last June. She was the daughter of the late Jessie Boyd, nee' Turpin and the late William Boyd.
She is survived by her two daughter's Kelly J. Lindley, her husband Bryan K. Lindley and Robin B. Hill. She had two lovely granddaughters, Jesse R. Lindley and Katy K. Hill whom she loved dearly.
A memorial service will be celebrated on Saturday February 1 at 2:00 pm in the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. In lieu of flowers donations in Irene's memory may be made to a .
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 28, 2020
