KENNY, IRENE L. (HALL)
105, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. She was the wife of the late William F. Kenny. She was a retired teacher of Narragansett Elementary School and was a RI College graduate class of 1935. She is survived by her children, Carolyn M. Gill, Betty Larmie (Walt) of Narragansett and James Kenny (Robbin) of Illinois; eight grandchildren, Suzanne Steele, Todd and Andrew Gill, Patricia, Michael and Erin Larmie, Shannon Doyle and Sean Kenny; nine great-grandchildren. She was the mother of the late William E. Kenny and sister of the late George, Fred and Russell Hall. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, July 15, 2019, at 10 am in St. Thomas More Church, 53 Rockland St., Narragansett. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Narragansett Fire Department, EMS Division, 40 Caswell St., Narragansett, RI 02882 or the Rhode Island College Alumni Association, 600 Mt. Pleasant Ave., Providence, RI 02908. For full obituary, averystortifuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 11, 2019