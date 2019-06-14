|
CERIO, IRENE M.
90, formerly of Warwick, passed away peacefully on Monday in Pawtucket after an illness. She was the beloved wife of the late Thomas D. Cerio Jr. and had been married 30 years before his passing, two years ago.
Irene was born in Johnston, a daughter of the late Domenic and Julia (Marwell) Degidio, and had lived Johnston several years. She had worked in the jewelry industry many years and was also a musician.
She is survived by her son William H. Jackson of Central Falls and a sister Viola LaBelle of No. Providence. She was the sister of the late Raymond Degidio, Florence Scarpeletti, Elizabeth Frezza, Lillian Frezza, Eleonor Parisi, Katherine Petrosinelli, Louis Degidio, Ernest Degidio and Anna DiOrio. Irene also leaves several nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and great great nieces and nephews.
At her request, burial with her late husband, was Private. Thank You to the staff at Pawtucket Center for the special care that was shown to Irene, Will & Charlie.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 14, 2019