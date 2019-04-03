|
MIELE, Irene M. (Kennedy)
97, went home to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, April 1, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Americo "Mac" J. Miele. Born in Pawtucket, she was a daughter of the late James H. and Catherine (McGuinness) Kennedy.
Irene worked at Industrial National Bank for many years. As an adult, Irene attend URI and graduated in 1974 earning her degree in Sociology and Psychology at 52 years of age. Irene also enjoyed cooking and taking care of family and friends. In her youth, she was a member of her high school swim team and earned many medals and awards for her aquatic skills. Irene was a past member of the former Holy Trinity Church, Mother's Club, and she, along with her late husband were members of the Pawtucket Country Club.
Irene leaves her daughter, Kathryn "Kathy" A. Miele of Pawtucket, many nieces and nephews and her beloved kitty, "Boots". She was the sister of the late James and Raymond Kennedy and Mildred Mitchell.
Her funeral will be held on Friday at 9 a.m. from WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 984 Taunton Ave., Seekonk. VISITATION Thursday 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to a will be appreciated. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 3, 2019