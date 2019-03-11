|
|
MAROTTA, IRENE (FIORE)
98, passed away Saturday March 9, 2019 at Hope Hospice & Palliative Care. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Francesco and Antonetta (Silvestro) Fiore. She was the wife of the late Anthony Marotta. Irene is survived by one son, Anthony T. Marotti and Cheryle Velleco and one daughter-in-law Debbie Marotti. She was the mother of the late Steven Marotti and was the grandmother of Anthony Marotti and wife Kris, Michael Marotti and wife Christeen, Stephanie Marotti and Sherry Peters. She is also survived by seven great-grandchildren, and was the sister of Mary Orlandi and the late Rose Muccino and Peter Fiore.
Her funeral and burial are private. Please share condolences at WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 11, 2019