Matoian, Irene
Matoian, Irene (Bogosian) 88, of Lincoln passed away peacefully on the morning of March 12th at home. Born in Providence, Irene was the beloved wife of the late Charles S. Matoian and daughter of the late Harry D. Bogosian and Mary (Simourian) Bogosian. Irene will live on through her three children Karen Matoian-Alahverdian (Harry), Charlene Dickie (Bob), and Aaron Matoian (Shauna)
Irene was a member of both the Armenian Evangelical Church and St. Vartanantz Church. Services will be held on Thursday, March 19th, at the Armenian Evangelical Church (180 Oaklawn Ave, Cranston, RI, 02920). Calling hours will be at 10am at the church with a service to follow at 11am, and interment at North Burial Ground. For the full obituary please visit www.manningheffern.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Armenian Evangelical Church, St. Vartanantz Church, or .
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 15, 2020