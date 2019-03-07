|
|
PICKLES, IRENE
95, of Pine Drive, Smithfield, died Friday at Hebert Nursing Home, Smithfield. Wife of the late Donald Pickles.
Born in Pawtucket, daughter of the late John and Ada (Cousins) Mills.
She leaves her children, Barbara Brown-Harden of Charlestown, Carol Allen of Warwick, Richard Pickles of Burrillville, Ruth Dupuis of West Warwick, Betty Ross of Glocester and David Pickles of South Carolina. Grandmother to 10 and great-grandmother to one.
Her funeral will be held Friday at 9am in the Anderson-Winfield Home, Greenville. Visitation Thursday 4-7pm. Burial in Highland Park, Johnston. For complete obit please visit www.andersonwinfield.net
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 7, 2019