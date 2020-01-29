Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Mary's Church Of Bristol
330 Wood St
Bristol, RI 02809
(401) 253-3300
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
330 Wood Street
Bristol, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Barboza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene R. (Relle) Barboza


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene R. (Relle) Barboza Obituary
BARBOZA, IRENE R. (RELLE)
age 97 of Bristol, died peacefully Monday, January 27, 2020 at Silver Creek Manor, Bristol, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late David Barboza, her husband of 64 years, who preceded her in death in August of 2019. She is survived by her three children, David E. Barboza, Dee Ann Netto (Marshall) and Paul S. Barboza, all of Bristol, a grandson, Aaron P. Barboza (Sha). Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM in St. Mary's Church, 330 Wood Street, Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Chestnut Street, Bristol. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bristol Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 775, Bristol, RI 02809.
For online condolences, shared memories, information and directions go to www.sansonefuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -