BARBOZA, IRENE R. (RELLE)
age 97 of Bristol, died peacefully Monday, January 27, 2020 at Silver Creek Manor, Bristol, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late David Barboza, her husband of 64 years, who preceded her in death in August of 2019. She is survived by her three children, David E. Barboza, Dee Ann Netto (Marshall) and Paul S. Barboza, all of Bristol, a grandson, Aaron P. Barboza (Sha). Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM in St. Mary's Church, 330 Wood Street, Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Chestnut Street, Bristol. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bristol Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 775, Bristol, RI 02809.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 29, 2020