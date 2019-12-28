Home

S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home
1583 Diamond Hill Road
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 767-5577
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St Michael's Ukrainian Orthodox Church
74 Harris Ave.
Woonsocket, RI
View Map
Irene Sarachmon Obituary
SARACHMON, IRENE
91, passed away peacefully, Thursday, December 26, 2019 at St. Antoine Residence. She was the wife of the late Dmytro (Micheal) Sarachmon. She is survived by her niece Merylene Emmett and her husband William of Coventry, RI, and nephew Dino A. Caselli of Woonsocket. She was also the sister of the late Velma Lavoie and Dino Caselli.
Her Funeral will be held on Monday at 10 AM in the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill Rd. Woonsocket, RI 02895 follow by a Service at 11 AM in St Michael's Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 74 Harris Ave. Woonsocket, RI 02895 Burial will be in St. Michael's Ukrainian Orthodox Cemetery, Blackstone, MA. Relatives and friends are invited; calling hours are from 4-7 on Sunday, December 29, 2019. sdipardomcfh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 28, 2019
