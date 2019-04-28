|
|
|
SUPINO, IRENE (NOBILE)
87, of Cranston born on December 22, 1931, formerly of Providence, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 26, 2019 surrounded by her cherished family. Irene was the beloved wife of late Peter L. Supino. They were married for 57 years until Peter's death in 2012. Irene was blessed with a beautiful marriage to Peter as they enjoyed a marriage of love, respect and adventure.
Irene obtained great joy in caring for her family and thoroughly enjoyed cooking. Her infinite love for her children was evident daily in her generous actions of love and kindness. Irene spoke her mind, like no other, a refreshing trait. She had an amazing sense of humor and loved her Boston Red Sox.
Irene was employed by the Providence Journal for many years until her retirement. She was a lifelong proud parishioner of Blessed Sacrament Church and was devoted to our Blessed Mother and the rosary.
Irene was born in Providence and was the daughter of the late Adeline (DeCesare) Nobile. She is survived by her loving and devoted children, Gale Supino of Cranston and Peter Supino Jr., with whom she made her home in Cranston. She was the sister of the late Joseph, Albert, Nicholas and Edward Nobile, Josephine Ravo, Pasqualina LaPierre and Claire Campagnone. Her beloved dogs, Jolie and Jacques will miss her dearly.
Friends and relatives are invited to a Concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial to be held on Monday, April 29th, at 10 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Church, 239 Regent Ave Providence. All are invited to join our family for a grave side burial in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in Irene's name may be made to Blessed Sacrament Church, 239 Regent Ave., Providence, RI 02908 and would be greatly appreciated. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 28, 2019
