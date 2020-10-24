ENNIS, IRENE T. (PARENT)
94, of Johnston, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Briarcliffe Manor in Johnston. She was the beloved wife of the late Frank L. Ennis. Born in Woonsocket, Irene was the daughter of Domenic and Alice (Villiard) Parent. Mrs. Ennis was a Dietician for many years at the VA Hospital.
She is survived by her loving children, Frank L. Ennis, Jr. of Cranston, and Deborah Strom and her husband Robert of West Warwick. Irene was the cherished grandmother of Marissa Campisani and her husband Danny of Cranston. She was the sister of the late Maurice and Gerry Parent.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Thomas Church, Providence on Monday at 11 a.m. VISITING HOURS are Sunday 6-8 p.m. Burial will be private. Visit NardolilloFH.com
