Irene V. (Sacco) Carlone
CARLONE, IRENE V. (SACCO)
91, formerly of Johnston, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 18, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Carlone. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Amelia (Parente) Sacco.
Irene is survived by her loving sons, Michael Carlone and his wife Joanna of Smithfield, Richard Carlone and his wife Patricia of Johnston, Tony Carlone and his wife Robin of Johnston, Ken Carlone and his wife Dena of Sagamore Beach, MA; 8 cherished grandchildren, Ashley Crozier, Ariana, Nathan, Rick, Jonathan, Peter, Brian, and Rebecca Carlone as well as 7 great grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Ralph Sacco Jr.
Her Funeral Mass and Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Development Office at MGH, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114-1101.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.
