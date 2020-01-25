Home

Jones-Walton-Sheridan Funeral Home
1895 Broad St
Cranston, RI 02905
(401) 781-1188
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Trinity Episcopal Church
Pawtuxet, RI
Reverend Deacon Iris E. (Morton) Mello


1939 - 2020
Reverend Deacon Iris E. (Morton) Mello Obituary
MELLO, REVEREND DEACON IRIS E. (MORTON)
80, of Edgewood, died on January 18, 2020.
Iris was born on July 3, 1939 in East Providence to the late William and Edith Morton. On October 12, 1957 she married the late Charles E. Mello, her high school sweetheart.
Iris is survived by her children Beverly Melfi (Nicolas), Steven Mello, and The Reverend Jeffrey Mello (Paul Daigneault). She also leaves behind eight grandchildren, six great grandchildren and her nephew Kenneth Vale. She was preceded in death by her son Gregory Mello and her siblings Beverly Vale, Earle Morton and Warren Morton.
Funeral Saturday at 10:00 AM from the Jones-Walton-Sheridan Funeral Home, 1895 Broad St., at Park Ave. Cranston, followed by a Service of Christian Burial at Trinity Episcopal Church, Pawtuxet, at 11:00 AM Burial at Spring Vale Cemetery, 150 Newman Ave., Rumford, RI
Visiting hours Friday 5:00-8:00 PM
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to Episcopal Charities Fund of Rhode Island, 275 North Main St., Providence, RI02903.Please visit: JWSFH.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 25, 2020
