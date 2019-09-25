The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Services
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Rocco's Church
927 Atwood Ave.
Johnston, RI
Irma (Franco) Pellegrino

Irma (Franco) Pellegrino Obituary
PELLEGRINO, IRMA (FRANCO)
81, of Cranston, passed away on Sunday September 22, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
She was the beloved wife of Giuseppe Pellegrino.
Born in Caserta, Italy she was the daughter of the late Vincenzo and Elvira Franco. Irma worked for Superb Cleaners for 25 years, prior she was a union seamstress for Sunbury Dress Company.
Besides her husband she was the devoted mother of Federico Pellegrino and his wife Deborah of Cranston and Yolanda Condon and her husband William of Johnston; loving grandmother of Kristina Fogarty, Marisa Pellegrino, Amanda Pellegrino, Alexis Coccoli and Nicholas Coccoli; her loving great-grandson Jackson Peck. She was the dear sister of Antonetta Borrelli of Rochester, NY and the late Teresa, Rosa, Domenic and Mario. She was the dear sister-in-law of Maria Bianca Pellegrino.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave. Cranston on Friday at 10 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Rocco's Church 927 Atwood Ave. Johnston at 11 a.m. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston.
Visiting hours are Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 25, 2019
