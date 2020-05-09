Home

Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Irma R. (Brown) Long, 100, died on May 3, 2020. Daughter of Arvid and Georgia Ridderbjelke. Wife of the late Clarence E. Brown, Jr. and the late Charles H. Long.
Survived by 5 children, Stephen R. Brown (Marianne), David R. Brown, Christina M. Brown, Peter S. Brown (Janie), Jon A. Brown (Sally). Also step-daughter Judith Richard (Glenn), 7 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Also predeceased by sister Evelyn Phillips, step-daughter Carol Bush (wife of George Bush), grandson Brian Richard, son-in-law Robert MacGillivray.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Gifts in her name may be sent to Oak Lawn Community Baptist Church, 229 Wilbur Avenue, Cranston, RI 02921. To view a complete obituary please go to www.csori.com/obituaries/Irma-Long/#!/Obituary.
Published in The Providence Journal from May 9 to May 10, 2020
