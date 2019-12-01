Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Irvin Wolfe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irvin M. Wolfe


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irvin M. Wolfe Obituary
Wolfe, Irvin M.
96, of Warwick, passed away on November 22, 2019. Irvin was predeceased by his beloved wife, Evelyn Wolfe (Althans). His brothers Harold and Norman Wolfe, and his sister Miriam Rodyn. He is survived by his son, Phillip J. Wolfe and his wife Denise, his two grandchildren, Staci O'Neil and Michael Wolfe, and his great-grandson Quinn O'Neil. For further information and to read the full obituary please visit www.mountpleasantfh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -