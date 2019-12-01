|
Wolfe, Irvin M.
96, of Warwick, passed away on November 22, 2019. Irvin was predeceased by his beloved wife, Evelyn Wolfe (Althans). His brothers Harold and Norman Wolfe, and his sister Miriam Rodyn. He is survived by his son, Phillip J. Wolfe and his wife Denise, his two grandchildren, Staci O'Neil and Michael Wolfe, and his great-grandson Quinn O'Neil. For further information and to read the full obituary please visit www.mountpleasantfh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 1, 2019